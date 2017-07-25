Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Placed on preseason PUP list
Ellerbe (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Ellerbe missed part of OTAs due to a minor foot injury, but it isn't clear if that's still what's holding him back. Expect more updates to come as the summer unfolds.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...