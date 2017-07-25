Ellerbe (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Ellerbe missed part of OTAs due to a minor foot injury, but it isn't clear if that's still what's holding him back. Expect more updates to come as the summer unfolds.

