Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Released from IR
Ellerbe was released from injured reserve Friday by the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ellerbe was cleared to play earlier Friday morning, so his release from IR was imminent. He is now free to sign with any team he chooses as a free agent, and he Ellerbe will likely get multiple suitor from around the league despite his poor injury history.
