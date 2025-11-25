Pettis reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Pettis was elevated again in Week 12, catching his only target for 14 yards while logging six offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons. The wide receiver finished fifth at his position in offensive snaps behind Devaughn Vele (71), Chris Olave (64), Mason Tipton (56) and Kevin Austin (10). Pettis also registered 10 yards on three punt returns and two kickoff returns for 48 yards while playing 10 snaps on special teams. Pettis can still be elevated one more time before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.