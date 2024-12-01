New Orleans elevated Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Pettis will be elevated for a third straight game. In his last two outings, Pettis has caught two passes on as many targets for 17 yards while adding 26 kick return yards and 54 punt return yards. He'll serve as the Saints' primary returner Sunday against the Rams and will provide depth at wide receiver behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cedrick Wilson and fellow practice squad wideout Kevin Austin.