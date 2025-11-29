The Saints elevated Pettis from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Pettis will be elevated for the third consecutive game and should serve as the team's punt returner once again. The 30-year-old has caught just one pass for 14 yards across his two appearances and should continue to have a limited role on offense. This is the final time the team can elevate Pettis, and they would have to sign him to the active roster in order for him to play again.