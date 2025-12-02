Pettis reverted to New Orleans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Pettis got his third elevation of the season for Sunday's Week 13 loss to Miami. He logged three snaps on offense without recording any targets, though the veteran wideout also played nine snaps on special teams and returned two punts for 12 yards along with two kicks for 47 yards. Since Pettis has already been elevated three times, he'd need to be signed to the active roster to suit up for the Saints again during the regular season.