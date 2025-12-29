Pettis gathered in three of four targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 34-26 victory over the Titans.

Pettis logged more than one target for the first time this season, as he finished tied for third on the team in this category Sunday. The 30-year-old served as the Saints' WR3 with Mason Tipton (groin) inactive. Coming into Week 17, Pettis totaled just one reception on two targets across six appearances. He could see a moderate workload again if Tipton remains sidelined in the regular-season finale versus Atlanta.