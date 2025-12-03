The Saints signed Pettis from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

The 2018 second-round pick from Washington has appeared in each of the Saints' last three games, catching his lone target for 14 yards while also accumulating 126 kick-return yards and 30 punt-return yards. Now with the active roster, Pettis will likely remain a depth option in New Orleans' receiving corps while operating as the top return man in the Week 14 matchup against the Buccaneers.