Saints' Dante Pettis: Joins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints signed Pettis from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
The 2018 second-round pick from Washington has appeared in each of the Saints' last three games, catching his lone target for 14 yards while also accumulating 126 kick-return yards and 30 punt-return yards. Now with the active roster, Pettis will likely remain a depth option in New Orleans' receiving corps while operating as the top return man in the Week 14 matchup against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Back with practice squad•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Dante Pettis: Placed back on practice squad•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Elevated from practice squad•