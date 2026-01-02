Pettis is positioned as one of the Saints' top remaining wide receivers for Sunday's season finale against the Falcons due to Chris Olave (illness) being ruled out for Week 18,

Pettis and Kevin Austin appear set to operate as the Saints' top receivers in Week 18 with Olave ruled out due to a blood clot in his lung and Mason Tipton (groin) having been placed on IR. Behind Pettis and Austin, wideouts Ronnie Bell and Samori Toure have been signed from the practice squad. An experience veteran with eight seasons in the NFL under his belt, Pettis may be the most reliable target remaining in New Orleans' wide receiver corps, though Austin has demonstrated greater chemistry with rookie QB Tyler Shough, having strung together three straight games with multiple receptions. Pettis, meanwhile, brought in three of four targets for 53 yards versus the Titans in Week 17 and stands to see his opportunity share increase against Atlanta.