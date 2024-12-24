Pettis secured two of seven targets for 31 yards and returned two kickoffs for 70 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Pettis finished second in receiving yards and targets on the night for the Saints while also tying Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson for the team lead in catches. The veteran wideout continued to enjoy an expanded role in the offense due to New Orleans' multitude of injuries at wideout, and his receiving yardage total was a new season high. However, despite the elevated level of opportunity Monday, Pettis could bump down all the way to a No. 4 or No. 5 role for a Week 17 home matchup against the Raiders if Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) and Chris Olave (concussion) are able to return for that contest.