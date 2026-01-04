Pettis brought in all five targets for 60 yards in the Saints' 19-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 17 yards.

Both Chris Olave (illness) and Mason Tipton (IR, groin) were unavailable Sunday, thrusting Pettis into an expanded role. The journeyman wideout/returner turned in a solid performance, tying for the team lead in receptions while falling just a yard short of doing the same in receiving yards. Pettis appeared in eight games for the Saints in 2025, generating a 9-127-0 line on 11 targets and adding 351 kickoff-return yards and 79 punt-return yards while playing out a one-year deal.