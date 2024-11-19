Pettis reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Pettis was elevated to the Saints' active roster for the second consecutive week ahead of Sunday's win over the Browns, catching his lone target for nine yards across seven offensive snaps. The Washington product also played five special-teams snaps and returned two punts for 54 yards, including a 53-yard return that was initially ruled an 88-yard touchdown before being called back for stepping out of bounds. He's expected to rejoin the Saints' active roster following the team's Week 12 bye.