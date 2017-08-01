Victor signed with the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Victor played four years Towson University, rushing 637 times for 3,309 yards and 41 touchdowns. It will be difficult to find meaningful snaps with the Saints, though, since Mark Ingram and free-agent signee, Adrian Peterson, dominate New Orleans' backfield.

