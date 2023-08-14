Williams signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Williams had his season end early in 2022 after suffering a hip injury while with the Cardinals. Now, he'll come to New Orleans and provide some depth to a backfield that is dealing with multiple injuries. With Alvin Kamara (suspension) set to miss the first three weeks, along with Kendre Miller (knee) and Kirk Merritt (hamstring) currently ailing, not to mention, Eno Benjamin (Achilles) already going on IR, it's been a rough camp for Saints running backs. Williams will at least provide some veteran depth during practice, while he'll aim to make the team's final roster.