Tapp signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tapp was released by the Saints prior to the start of the season after recording six tackles (five solo) and a sack in four preseason games. The 33-year-old likely will only play a reserve role in New Orleans' defensive line rotation, similar to last season.

