Johnson had zero carries and gathered in all both of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 10-7 loss versus the Panthers.

Johnson recorded a season high in total yards as the Saints' offense posted yet another unremarkable outing. He also played just one more offensive snap than fellow backup running back Eno Benjamin (six). Over five games with New Orleans in 2022, Johnson recorded 12 carries for 24 yards and four receptions (on four targets) for 47 yards. These are by far the lowest marks of the 31-year-old's career outside of the 2017 season when suffered a season-ending wrist injury Week 1. Johnson first joined up with New Orleans via the practice squad in mid-November, and he was eventually signed to the active roster after No. 2 Mark Ingram sustained a season-ending MCL tear in early December. With both of these aging veterans set to hit free agency, it's unlikely that either of them will factor into the Saints' future at running back moving forward.