Johnson notched one carry for negative four yards and gathered in their only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Rams.

Johnson saw a minimal role while playing 10 offensive snaps in his first game with the Saints. The 30-year-old served as the team's No. 2 running back with Mark Ingram (knee) sidelined for the third straight game, as Dwayne Washington once again primarily played on special teams. However, Johnson still played an extremely limited role behind Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, who combined for 21 carries against the Rams. Expect Johnson to be elevated from the practice squad again if Ingram remains out Week 12 against the 49ers.