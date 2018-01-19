Onyemata recorded 38 tackles (18 solo), two sacks, and one pass defensed across 16 games in 2017.

It was only the second season that Onyemata played American, 11-man football, as the 25-year-old was drafted out of the University of Manitoba and didn't start playing organized football until 2011. That being said, Onyemata made major strides in 2017, recording career-highs across the board, including his first career sack in Week 4. Look for the defensive tackle to continue to make strides in year three.

