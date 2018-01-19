Saints' David Onyemata: 38 tackles on season
Onyemata recorded 38 tackles (18 solo), two sacks, and one pass defensed across 16 games in 2017.
It was only the second season that Onyemata played American, 11-man football, as the 25-year-old was drafted out of the University of Manitoba and didn't start playing organized football until 2011. That being said, Onyemata made major strides in 2017, recording career-highs across the board, including his first career sack in Week 4. Look for the defensive tackle to continue to make strides in year three.
