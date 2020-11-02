site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-david-onyemata-another-sack-in-victory | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' David Onyemata: Another sack in victory
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Onyemata totaled five tackles (one solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.
Onyemata isn't a volume tackler, but he's now racked up three sacks through six games played. He'll have plenty of upside to get to the quarterback in Week 9 against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read