The Saints and Onyemata agreed to a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Onyemata finished out his rookie deal with the Saints collecting 32 tackles (22 solo) and three sacks while starting in all 15 of his regular-season appearances in 2019. The official terms of the deal remain unclear, however, Onyemata will likely assume his same starting role across the defensive front for the Saints heading into 2020.

