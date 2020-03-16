Saints' David Onyemata: Back in Big Easy
The Saints and Onyemata agreed to a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Onyemata finished out his rookie deal with the Saints collecting 32 tackles (22 solo) and three sacks while starting in all 15 of his regular-season appearances in 2019. The official terms of the deal remain unclear, however, Onyemata will likely assume his same starting role across the defensive front for the Saints heading into 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...