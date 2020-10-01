site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' David Onyemata: Back to full health
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2020
Onyemata (calf) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Onyemata wasn't able to suit up against the Packers on Sunday, but it looks as though he's now fully recovered from his calf injury. He's on track to handle his usual rotational role at Detroit in Week 4.
