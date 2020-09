Onyemata (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Onyemata didn't appear on the Saints' practice report until Friday, when he was limited due to a calf injury. The development may indicate a brand-new health concern, but the defensive front nonetheless enters the weekend banged up, with all of Onyemata, Marcus Davenport (elbow), Trey Hendrickson (groin) and Malcom Brown (foot) questionable for Sunday's game.