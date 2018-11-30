Saints' David Onyemata: Explodes with three sacks
Onyemata had seven tackles (four solo) with three sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's loss at Dallas.
Onyemata entered Thursday's game with only two career sacks and none this season, and was coming off a game last week in which he didn't record a tackle. The 26-year-old will continue to serve as a rotational defensive tackle for the Saints and doesn't have much in terms of IDP potential.
