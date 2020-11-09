site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' David Onyemata: First career interception
Onyemata recorded an interception in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The big man nabbed his first career interception Sunday, salvaging an otherwise uneventful day. Through eight games, Onyemata is well on his way to a career year in his fifth NFL season.
