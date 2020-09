Onyemata (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Onyemata was a late addition to New Orleans' injury report, but his calf issue is serious enough that he'll need to miss at least a week. With Marcus Davenport (elbow) also inactive, the Saints' defensive front could find it difficult to contain Green Bay's potent ground game.