Saints' David Onyemata: Playing Sunday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Onyemata (illness) is active Sunday against the Raiders.
Onyemata has recovered from his illness after it impacted his practice status this week. He should remain a primary piece of the Saints defensive line rotation.
