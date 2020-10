Onyemata finished with one solo tackle, one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Onyemata was held out of Week 3's loss to the Packers, but he returned in Week 4 for a productive showing. He recorded his second sack in as many games played and remains a weekly threat to get to the quarterback as long as he takes the field.