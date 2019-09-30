Onyemata recorded three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Onyemata recorded his first sack of the season and the Saints' only sack of the contest. After serving a one-game suspension against the Texans in Week 1, Onyemata saw his snap count grow in each of Weeks 2 and 3. He played 64 percent of the snaps in Week 4, and his role may continue to grow in Week 5 when the Saints face the Buccaneers in a divisional showdown.