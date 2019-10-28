Onyemata recorded two tackles (both solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Onyemata had his first sack since Week 4, getting to Kyler Murray in the blowout win. With only two sacks and 19 tackles on the season, Onyemata isn't an appealing IDP option across most formats.