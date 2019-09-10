Onyemata was reinstated from his one-game suspension Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The 26-year-old received the one-game ban in June for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse. Onyemata could see a sizable role at defensive tackle if Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) misses another contest.

