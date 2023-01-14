Onyemata logged 43 tackles (25 solo), five sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery over 17 games during the 2022 season.

Onyemata played every regular-season game for the first time since the 2018 season, allowing him to log a career-high 649 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old defensive tackle also finished fifth on the Saints in sacks this season. Onyemata spent the first seven seasons of his career with New Orleans, though he is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.