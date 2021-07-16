Onyemata will be suspended for six games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Onyemata released a statement Friday morning on Instagram suggesting he may have accidentally consumed a banned substance in one of his supplements. It leaves the Saints even thinner at one of their weakest positions, after veteran DTs Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins signed with other teams earlier this offseason. And now Onyemata will be out until Week 8, though he's free to participate in all activities -- including training camp and the preseason -- up until Week 1. The 2016 fourth-round pick finished 2020 with career highs for tackles (44), QB hits (16) and sacks (6.5), outplaying Rankins (a 2016 first-rounder) for the second straight year.