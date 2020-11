Onyemata produced three tackles (three solo), two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

With the performance, Onyemata brought his season sack total to five and set a new career high in season sacks, eclipsing his mark of 4.5 set in 2018. A matchup with Denver in Week 12 offers a chance to add to that total.