Saints' David Parry: Heads to IR
Parry (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times Picayune reports.
Parry suffered this injury against the Panthers on Sunday -- he played just three snaps in his season debut. He assisted on one tackle before leaving the game, and he wasn't expected to be deployed much this season. In his absence, expect David Onyemata to slot in as a reserve defensive tackle.
