Parry (ankle) has received a four-game suspension for his February arrest when he was a member of the Colts, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Parry, who's currently on the Saints' injured reserve list, will have served the entirety of his four-game suspension by the end of the 2017 regular season as Rapoport also notes that Thursday's loss to the Falcons counts as one of the four games. This renders Parry's suspension essentially meaningless as he already resides on the IR, unable to play in these four games due to his ankle injury.