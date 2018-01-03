Saints' David Parry: Suspension lapses
Parry's (ankle) was officially reinstated Monday after serving his four-game suspension.
Though he was still docked four paychecks stemming from a February arrest in Arizona, Parry didn't miss any actual games due to the suspension, as the Saints had already placed him on season-ending injured reserve due to the ankle issue. Parry, who will become a restricted free agent this offseason, is eligible to play at the start of the 2018 campaign.
