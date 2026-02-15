Saints' Davon Godchaux: Production dips in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godchaux recorded 43 tackles (14 solo) and one forced fumble while playing in 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Godchaux was traded from the Patriots to the Saints after logging at least 56 tackles in four straight seasons. He also played over 600 defensive snaps during each year with New England, but he played just 454 with New Orleans in 2025. Godchaux signed a restructured two-year, $11 million contract after being traded to the Saints last offseason. The 31-year-old figures to serve as the team's starting nose tackle once again in 2026.
