The Saints and Nichols agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.

Nichols earned an NFL contract after he led the XFL in interceptions with three during the shortened 2020 season. The 25-year-old spent time with the Cardinals practice and active squads, suiting up in two games in 2018, making one solo tackle. He'll likely battle for a depth option during the offseason to make the roster in 2020.