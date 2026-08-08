Saints' Deion Jones: Gets opportunity with New Orleans

The Saints signed Jones to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move means Jones will end up playing for all four NFC teams, with his NFL career starting with the Falcons in 2016 as a second-round pick before stints with the Panthers and, most recently, the Buccaneers. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for Tampa Bay last year as a special-teams contributor and depth option on defense, finishing with 29 tackles (16 solo). Jones figures to see most of his playing time on special teams this season, and his addition gives New Orleans depth at inside linebacker behind starters Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner.