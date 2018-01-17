Saints' Delvin Breaux: Cleared for offseason activities
Breaux (leg) posted Wednesday on his personal Instagram account that he has been cleared for full activities.
Breaux fractured his fibula in training camp and was placed on injured reserve to begin the season, with the team later designating him for return in October. However, the cornerback was unable to progress as quickly as hoped, ultimately prompting the Saints to shut him down for good once his three-week evaluation window closed. It sounds like Breaux is approaching full health and should face no limitations heading into the 2018 campaign, but the 28-year-old, who has made 22 career starts for the Saints, will likely have to settle for a reserve role if he's re-signed in the offseason after rookie Marshon Lattimore and second-year corner Ken Crawley performed at high levels in 2017.
More News
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...