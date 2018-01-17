Breaux (leg) posted Wednesday on his personal Instagram account that he has been cleared for full activities.

Breaux fractured his fibula in training camp and was placed on injured reserve to begin the season, with the team later designating him for return in October. However, the cornerback was unable to progress as quickly as hoped, ultimately prompting the Saints to shut him down for good once his three-week evaluation window closed. It sounds like Breaux is approaching full health and should face no limitations heading into the 2018 campaign, but the 28-year-old, who has made 22 career starts for the Saints, will likely have to settle for a reserve role if he's re-signed in the offseason after rookie Marshon Lattimore and second-year corner Ken Crawley performed at high levels in 2017.