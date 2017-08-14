Saints' Delvin Breaux: Dealing with more than bruised leg
Breaux (leg) underwent X-rays on Monday that revealed a more serious injury than a bruise, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
Breaux missed the majority of training camp with what was thought to be a simple bruise, but further testing revealed otherwise. While though the specifics of the actual injury aren't clear, the cornerback donned a walking boot and crutches Monday -- and has worn a sleeve on his left leg in recent practices -- so it appears to be an issue with his lower left leg. Fortunately, Breaux isn't expected to be out long term.
