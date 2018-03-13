Saints' Delvin Breaux: Headed for open market
Breaux will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday at the start of the league year, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The Saints could've used a tender to re-sign Breaux as a restricted free agent, but they'll instead let him walk after he missed 10 games in 2016 and the entire season in 2017. He spent two years in the CFL after going undrafted in 2012, eventually landing with the Saints in 2015 for a shocking breakout season that included 15 starts and three interceptions in 16 games. The 28-year-old Breaux may need to battle for a roster spot wherever he ends up signing.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.