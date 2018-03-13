Breaux will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday at the start of the league year, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints could've used a tender to re-sign Breaux as a restricted free agent, but they'll instead let him walk after he missed 10 games in 2016 and the entire season in 2017. He spent two years in the CFL after going undrafted in 2012, eventually landing with the Saints in 2015 for a shocking breakout season that included 15 starts and three interceptions in 16 games. The 28-year-old Breaux may need to battle for a roster spot wherever he ends up signing.