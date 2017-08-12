Play

Breaux (leg) worked individually at Saints' practice on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Advocate reports.

Breaux has been sidelined since suffering a leg contusion earlier in the week. Ken Crawley has been seeing the majority of snaps in his place. The third-year corner is competing to be a Week 1 starter, so the quicker he can return to team activities the better his chances.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories