Breaux did not participate in Monday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Sean Payton declined to provide reasoning into Breaux's absence. Ken Crawley took a majority of the snaps in place of the third-year cornerback. There does not appear to be any serious concern here, and Breaux still projects to be a Week 1 starter.

