Saints' Delvin Breaux: Misses practice Monday
Breaux did not participate in Monday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Coach Sean Payton declined to provide reasoning into Breaux's absence. Ken Crawley took a majority of the snaps in place of the third-year cornerback. There does not appear to be any serious concern here, and Breaux still projects to be a Week 1 starter.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....