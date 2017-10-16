Breaux (leg) expects to return to practice this week, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Breaux is first eligible to practice this week under injured reserve-return rules and indicated he feels good enough to practice and potentially return following Week 8. The Saints likely have ideas of their own on when the 27-year-old will return to action, but the recovery after undergoing surgery on a broken fibula seems to have progressed nicely thus far.