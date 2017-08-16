Breaux will be sidelined 4-6 weeks after X-rays revealed a fractured fibula that will require surgery, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Breaux was originally thought to have sustained a bruised leg, but additional testing revealed a more serious injury after he struggled with his recovery. It appears Breaux will likely miss the first couple weeks of the regular season given his timetable of 4-6 weeks, which could result in an increased role for first-rounder Marshon Lattimore, who was unable to play in the Saints' first preseason game due to a tweaked knee.