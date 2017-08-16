Saints' Delvin Breaux: Out 4-6 weeks with fractured fibula
Breaux will be sidelined 4-6 weeks after X-rays revealed a fractured fibula that will require surgery, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Breaux was originally thought to have sustained a bruised leg, but additional testing revealed a more serious injury after he struggled with his recovery. It appears Breaux will likely miss the first couple weeks of the regular season given his timetable of 4-6 weeks, which could result in an increased role for first-rounder Marshon Lattimore, who was unable to play in the Saints' first preseason game due to a tweaked knee.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...