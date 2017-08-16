Play

Breaux (leg) is expected to miss six weeks.

Recent reports suggested that Breaux would be sidelined anywhere from 4-6 weeks following his surgery, but it seems that six weeks is a more accurate depiction of his timeline. With that being said, it's unlikely he'll be 100 percent for the season opener, but Breaux could be back in time for Week 2 assuming he avoids any setbacks.

