Saints' Delvin Breaux: Out six weeks with fibula injury
Breaux (leg) is expected to miss six weeks.
Recent reports suggested that Breaux would be sidelined anywhere from 4-6 weeks following his surgery, but it seems that six weeks is a more accurate depiction of his timeline. With that being said, it's unlikely he'll be 100 percent for the season opener, but Breaux could be back in time for Week 2 assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...