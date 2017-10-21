The Saints officially designated Breaux (leg) to return from injured reserve Friday, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Breaux is eligible to practice at this point and was seen taking part in the stretching and conditioning portion of practice Friday. The 27-year-old could potentially return to game action against the Buccaneers in Week 9, but he still has a lot to show in practice before making any declarations on a full return.