Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Breaux (leg) suffered a setback in practice last week that will keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints had earmarked a spot for Breaux as one of their two players designated to return from IR, but with Payton indicating that the cornerback's setback with his fractured left fibula would keep him off the field for an additional 3-to-6 weeks, it was easy decision for New Orleans to shut down the 28-year-old for good. With young corners Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and P.J. Williams all playing well and helping stage a dramatic turnaround for a New Orleans secondary that has struggled in recent seasons, Breaux's absence hasn't been as missed nearly as much as the Saints may have anticipated heading into 2017.