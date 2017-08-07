Breaux missed Monday's practice due to a leg contusion, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ken Crawley took the majority of the snaps while Breaux was sidelined. The third-year corner still projects to be a Week 1 starter for the Saints, and there isn't any serious concern for his health at this time.

